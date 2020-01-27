Rüfüs Du Sol didn’t take home a GRAMMY Award last night, but the trio was still radiating positive, inspired energy on the red carpet.





In an interview with Billboard, the group consisting of Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George, and James Hunt touched on a few topics — the most important being the raging Australian wildfires.

As artists who have grown up and toured across Australia, Rüfüs Du Sol, among many other artists, deem it necessary to raise awareness for the cause. In the red carpet interview here, they describe the crisis as “devastating” and their hearts go out to their family and friends affected.

They also touch on their new album for the first time. The group says they’re more inspired they’ve been in a long time, after touring and experience huge life changes. They’re about to dive “really deep” into the writing process. This is all after they’ve already confirmed a live album due some time this year, as well.

Watch the Billboard interview here and see their official GRAMMYs interview below.

Rüfüs Du Sol Red Carpet Interview | 2020 GRAMMYs

Photo via Coachella