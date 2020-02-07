BBC Radio 1 is responsible for a lot of stellar radio shows in dance music, from Annie Mac to Skream & Rusko and of course the Essential Mix. Though US listeners don’t typically tune into the BBC Radio 1 programs, we definitely benefit from its programming after the fact.





Now, according to a new report from RAJAR, BBC Radio 1’s audience figures have fallen to an all-time low. For the first time ever, it has been tuned into by less than 9 million. However, Radio is still claims to be the top station for the 10-29 demo; if under-15s had been counted in RAJAR’s poll, the reach would have been close to 10 million.

“The latest figures show some of the challenges we face across the radio industry with retaining a live listening habit amongst young people, whose audio consumption is rapidly changing,” James Purnell, director of BBC Radio and Education, said in a statement.

“We are focused on keeping live listening strong and looking for new ways to do so, but we also want to ensure we offer more for our audiences however they want to listen.”

