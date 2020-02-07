Kesha just suffered a major blow in her ongoing legal battle with producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald.





Yesterday, the court deemed Kesha’s texts to Lady Gaga as defamatory, in which she alleged that Dr. Luke sexually assaulted fellow pop star Katy Perry. The judge ultimately ruled that Kesha “made a false statement to Lady Gaga about Gottwald and that was defamatory.”

Perry denied the rape claim and no supporting evidence was given to back up Kesha’s message to Gaga. Therefore, the judge stated, “Publication of a false statement to even one person, here Lady Gaga, is sufficient to impose liability.”

Kesha’s legal advisors made their plans to appeal the ruling very clear. Her lawyers said in a statement: “Judge Schecter issued rulings today on motions for summary judgment in the Dr. Luke litigation. We disagree with the Court’s rulings. We plan to immediately appeal.”

Dr. Luke’s lawyers argued: “Kesha abandoned her meritless case against Dr. Luke more than three years ago. The only remaining lawsuit is Dr. Luke’s case against Kesha for defamation and breach of contract. Dr. Luke is pursuing this lawsuit to seek recovery for the serious harm Kesha’s false accusations of rape have caused Dr. Luke, his family and his business.”

In 2014, Kesha sued Gottwald for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, emotional abuse, and violation of California business practices — and dropped the case in 2016. Dr. Luke responded with this defamation lawsuit, which is still ongoing.

Source: Pitchfork | Photo: Olivia Bee