JOYRYDE and Tchami are plotting a collaboration that would set the bass house world on fire!





Like many great collabs, this one sparked up on Twitter and both fan bases are showing their support for it. With two true pioneers, JOYRYDE and Tchami in the mix, the bar is set high and disappointment is not an option.

In the post below, JOYRYDE tagged Confession label head Tchami with a photo featuring a nun equipped with a machine gun. “If Tchami and I ever worked together…”

Tchami hit him back with a quick, “Let’s do it.” Three little words we all needed to hear.

With JOYRYDE’s debut album on the horizon, we doubt this collaboration will happen in time to make the cut. However, we all hope this comes together sooner than later…

Can we get a b2b while we’re at it?

JOYRYDE x Tchami

Lets do this — TCHAMI (@iamTchami) February 10, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com