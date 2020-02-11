Porter Robinson first shared his playlist of cherished music less than two weeks ago, a collection of his favorite songs, his current sense of what’s beautiful, and inspirations for his latest single, “Get Your Wish,” and probably the album, too.





Now, he’s updated the playlist with all new music, 23 songs in fact. It includes everything from Bon Iver and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs to friends like Madeon and Kero Kero Bonito, as well as plenty of Japanese outfits like JYOCHO, Ichiko Aoba, Koutei Camera Girl Drei, and more.

Check it out below and follow the playlist to see when it’s updated next!