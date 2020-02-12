What are the seven albums that define you?
While you think on that, Diplo, A-Trak, Louis Futon and more are sharing their “7 albums to know me,” with some truly inspiring selections. Although it’s not quite a trending topic on social media, scrolling down EDM Twitter the conversation is clearly catching on.
Diplo enjoys albums from DJ Shadow, Massive Attack, The Pharacyde and more. A-Trak is into music from Justice, Three 6 Mafia and Kanye West, while Louis Futon cites Mos Def and Flying Lotus.
We may have never expected some of these choices from our favorite artists, so it’s intriguing at the very least to hear where their inspiration is coming from.
See below and let us know your top picks!
7 Albums to Know Me
7 albums to know me
pharcyde – bizarre ride
shadow -endtroducing
bad brains-self titled
new order -substance
portishead – dummy
massive attack – protection
lee perry – return of the super ape
— Thomas Wesley (@diplo) February 11, 2020
7 albums to know me:
A Tribe Called Quest – midnight marauders
Dr Octagon – Dr Octagonecologist
Kanye West – College dropout
Slum village – Fantastic Vol 2
Justice – Cross
Three 6 Mafia – Most Known Unknowns
Armand Van Helden – 2 Future 4 U
— Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) February 12, 2020
7 albums to know me:
mos def – black on both sides
robert glasper – double booked
lewis del mar – lewis del mar
mr. jukes – god first
photay – photay
fly lo – cosmogramma
dilla – donuts
— Louis Futon (@louisfutonbeats) February 12, 2020
7 albums to get to know me:
1. Tame Impala – Currents
2. Bon Iver – 22 , A Million
3. Daft Punk – Discovery
4. Kanye West – Yeezus
5. Trivium – Shogun
6. Atreyu – Lead Sails Paper Anchor
7. Justice – †
— aseem the dream (@hotelgaruda) February 12, 2020
7 albums to get to know me
1. Bon Iver – For Emma, Forever Ago
2. Sigur Rós – Valtari
3. Caribou – Our Love
4. M83 – Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming
5. Daft Punk – Alive 2007
6. Rüfüs Du Sol – Bloom
7. Tourist – U
✨
— Manila Killa (@manilakilla) February 12, 2020
7 albums to know me:
Depeche Mode – Music for the Masses
Daft Punk – Discovery
Tame Impala – Lonerism
Moderat – III
SebastiAn – Total
Blood Orange – Freetown Sound
Kanye West – Yeezus
— DEVAULT (@devaultmusic) February 12, 2020
