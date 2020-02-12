Diplo, A-Trak & More Share “7 Albums to Know Me”

What are the seven albums that define you?





While you think on that, Diplo, A-Trak, Louis Futon and more are sharing their “7 albums to know me,” with some truly inspiring selections. Although it’s not quite a trending topic on social media, scrolling down EDM Twitter the conversation is clearly catching on.

Diplo enjoys albums from DJ Shadow, Massive Attack, The Pharacyde and more. A-Trak is into music from Justice, Three 6 Mafia and Kanye West, while Louis Futon cites Mos Def and Flying Lotus.

We may have never expected some of these choices from our favorite artists, so it’s intriguing at the very least to hear where their inspiration is coming from.

See below and let us know your top picks!

7 Albums to Know Me

7 albums to know me pharcyde – bizarre ride

shadow -endtroducing

bad brains-self titled

new order -substance

portishead – dummy

massive attack – protection

lee perry – return of the super ape — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) February 11, 2020

7 albums to know me: A Tribe Called Quest – midnight marauders

Dr Octagon – Dr Octagonecologist

Kanye West – College dropout

Slum village – Fantastic Vol 2

Justice – Cross

Three 6 Mafia – Most Known Unknowns

Armand Van Helden – 2 Future 4 U — Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) February 12, 2020

7 albums to know me: mos def – black on both sides

robert glasper – double booked

lewis del mar – lewis del mar

mr. jukes – god first

photay – photay

fly lo – cosmogramma

dilla – donuts — Louis Futon (@louisfutonbeats) February 12, 2020

7 albums to get to know me: 1. Tame Impala – Currents

2. Bon Iver – 22 , A Million

3. Daft Punk – Discovery

4. Kanye West – Yeezus

5. Trivium – Shogun

6. Atreyu – Lead Sails Paper Anchor

7. Justice – † — aseem the dream (@hotelgaruda) February 12, 2020

7 albums to get to know me 1. Bon Iver – For Emma, Forever Ago

2. Sigur Rós – Valtari

3. Caribou – Our Love

4. M83 – Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming

5. Daft Punk – Alive 2007

6. Rüfüs Du Sol – Bloom

7. Tourist – U ✨ — Manila Killa (@manilakilla) February 12, 2020

7 albums to know me: Depeche Mode – Music for the Masses

Daft Punk – Discovery

Tame Impala – Lonerism

Moderat – III

SebastiAn – Total

Blood Orange – Freetown Sound

Kanye West – Yeezus — DEVAULT (@devaultmusic) February 12, 2020

