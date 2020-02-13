Tomorrowland Winter is approaching quickly (Mar 14-22), so you should definitely be thinking about how to stay warm while you’re out partying on the French alps. Thankfully, the festival just announced a collaboration with clothing and sports brand The North Face that should help with that.





For those who don’t already know, Tomorrowland does have a merchandise/clothing brand called TML by Tomorrowland. The brand collaboration was announced via TML’s Instagram a couple days ago.

The North Face x Tomorrowland present a unique experience, blending the lines between lifestyle and outdoor exploration. Are you ready to #unlockthedrop ? #TheNorthFacexTomorrowland Coming soon.

As of right now, there’s no drop date set, but it’s safe to assume it’ll be within the next month ahead of the Winter festival, or even at the festival itself.

Stay tuned for updates on this anticipated collab.

Photo via RUDGR for Tomorrowland Winter