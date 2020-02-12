Subtronics is always packing some heat and those attending the Cyclops Invasion Tour have a front row seat to unreleased fire like this.





He’s known for teaming up with some of the most heavy-hitting producers in the game including GRiZ, Excision, Zeds Dead and more — but “Scream Saver” is Subtronics through and through. As our one and only Breakout Artist of the Year for 2019, we’d expect nothing less as he continues to set the bar higher and higher.

In the video below, Subtronics shares a clip of the new ID. “Who wants it?” he adds.

We all do. Please and thank you.

Watch here!

Subtronics – Scream Saver

SUBTRONICS – SCREAM SAVER who wants it? pic.twitter.com/aW8dKVr2n1 — CYCLOPS INVASION TOUR (@Subtronics) February 11, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com