Okay, let’s try this again! Cercle just revealed a massive festival lineup with Amelie Lens, Black Coffee, Charlotte De Witte, Maceo Plex, LOUISAHHH, Pan-Pot, and more at the National Air and Space Museum of France.





You’ve probably seen Cercle’s viral videos on Instagram and Facebook, where DJs perform from some of the most beautiful places like Tossa de Mar in Spain, Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, and even the Eiffel Tower.

Last year, in honor of the 500th anniversary of the Chateau de Chambord in France, Cercle attempted to throw its first ever festival, but sadly fell short of a good event. Even with Solomun, Stephan Bodzin, Polo & Pan, and other French artists on the lineup, the organization wasn’t up to snuff and many attendees walked away angry.

This time around, Cercle is hoping to do things differently, and with a much more ambitious lineup. It’s going down May 30-31. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can pre-register here. Keep up with notifications and updates via the official event page here.

This isn’t the first time Cercle has hosted an event at the museum — see Pan-Pot playing from September 2017 below to get an idea of the epic scope of the setting.

Pan-Pot @ Musée de l'Air et de l'Espace Pan-Pot @ MUSÉE DE L'AIR ET DE L'ESPACE – Page officielleThanks to our partners: Greenroom, Le Routard, Trax Magazine, Techno Germany, Deep House Tech House Minimal Techno, Partyinfo.si.____Credits:Artists: Pan-PotLabel: Second StateVenue: MUSÉE DE L'AIR ET DE L'ESPACE – Page officielleProduced by CercleExecutive producers: Philippe Tuchmann & Derek BarbollaDirected by: Derek BarbollaAssisted by: Pol Souchier, Aurélien Moisan, Quentin HeynodiDirectors of photography: Ana Tole, Jérémie Tridard & Aymeric GeusselinLive Editor: Pol SouchierSound Engineer: Timothée FoxTechnical partner: FL Group Posted by Cercle on Monday, September 11, 2017

Photo via Cercle