Home

After years of attempts, Virginia has finally taken a major step to decriminalize marijuana.


The Virginia State Senate voted Tuesday on HB 972 to decriminalize, but not legalize, marijuana possession. Moving forward, anyone caught with small amounts of marijuana will face a reasonable fine, instead of court cases, heaping expenses, or worse, jail time.

Attorney General Mark Herring called this vote a “really important first step in the right direction.”

“For too long,” he added, “Virginia’s approach to cannabis has needlessly saddled Virginians, especially African Americans and people of color, with criminal records, but with these votes that is finally coming to an end.”

Read more here.

 

Sources: WAMUNBC Washington

 