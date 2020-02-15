Tiësto is wasting no time in 2020, teasing three brand new, highly anticipated IDs from Avicii.





What starts off as a typical episode of Club Life, featuring Marten Hørger & Otosan, Taiki Nulight & Wax Motif and more, transforms into an Avicii showcase around the 33-minute mark. Tiësto prefaces the 3-track run, which he says proves how “innovative and creative” Avicii truly was.

The mix features three unreleased productions from the late producer — ” I Wanna Be Free” featuring longtime collaborator Aloe Blacc, “We Burn” (working title) featuring Sandro Cavazza, and “Now That We Found Love” featuring Wyclef Jean.

Tiësto claims, “I don’t even know where they came from.”

As for if these songs will get official releases, we’ll have to wait and see.

Tiësto – Club Life 672

Photo: Sean Eriksson