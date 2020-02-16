Afrojack just confirmed new music coming out under his techno alias Kapuchon, which he’s finally launching later this year.





To mark 30 days until Tomorrowland Winter, Afrojack took over the decks, white as the snow, set on a picturesque ledge in Alpe d’Huez, France. One World Radio broadcast the nearly two hour set, as Afrojack mixed exclusive tracks from artists playing Tomorrowland Winter, including a very special production of his own.

His set touched on disco, house, techno and beyond, as well as Kapuchon, which we’ll put in a category of its own. Some fans may have heard David Guetta drop the unreleased track as an ID – ID a couple years back, and soon it will get an official release.

“After 10 years of making house music for fun, I’m going to release it!” Afrojack confirms in the video below.

Tomorrowland Winter goes down March 14 – 21, 2020 and Afrojack will throw down three unique sets, including one as his techno alias.

Pay close attention leading up to the 30-minute mark to hear from Kapuchon.

30 Days Till Tomorrowland Winter w/ Afrojack

30 DAYS TILL TOMORROWLAND WINTER – LIVE WITH AFROJACK LIVE from Alpe d’Huez – Start the countdown to Tomorrowland Winter together with Afrojack. Brought to you by ONE WORLD RADIO Posted by Tomorrowland on Thursday, February 13, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com