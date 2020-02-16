A California-based vinyl lacquer production facility has been destroyed by fire.





According to The Vinyl Factory, Apollo/Transco is known in the vinyl world for manufacturing the highest quality lacquer record discs, as one of only two companies supplying the industry.

An official statement has been posted on the Apollo Masters website:

To all of wonderful customers. It is with great sadness we report the Apollo Masters manufacturing and storage facility had a devastating fire and suffered catastrophic damage. The best news is all of our employees are safe. We are uncertain of our future at this point and are evaluating options as we try to work through this difficult time. Thank you for all of the support over the years and the notes of encouragement and support we have received from you all.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, according to a local report.

The other lacquer company, MDC, is based in Japan.

Sources: The Vinyl Factory, Patch.com | Photo: Wikimedia Commons