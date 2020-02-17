Tomorrowland Winter made an epic splash with its inaugural event in the French alps last year, and it looks like it’s going to be even bigger this year. For the first time (in only its second year), the festival will be live streamed just as the OG festival has been for years.





Insight TV will have exclusive live stream rights for the festival, and will stream performances from the Tomorrowland MainStage live in 4K UHD and HD. Viewers can watch live across all of Insight TV’s linear and digital platforms in the U.S. and around the world from Wednesday, March 18 to Friday, March 20. Additionally, viewers will able to see exclusive footage from the festival across multiple social and online platforms.

“In this competitive environment, we have the advantage of being leaders in the production and distribution of high-quality 4K UHD and HD content and millennial-focused channels,” said Mark Romano, VP Americas, Insight TV. “Now, with our partnership with Tomorrowland, we are adding the ability to deliver live streams from some of the most relevant and exciting events in the world.”

Tomorrowland Winter in 2020 will welcome a host of familiar names, including Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, and more. Also coming along will be Oliver Heldens, Stephan Bodzin, W&W, Artbat, Brohug, Da Tweekaz, Coone, Klingande, and lots, lots more.

The live stream schedule should be coming soon so stay tuned!