They’ve been teasing their collaboration since last September, but Zeds Dead and Rezz are finally releasing their long-awaited collaboration this week. Revealed by ZD this morning, the track is called “Into The Abyss” and it’s out this Wednesday, February 19, on Deadbeats.





Both artists have already shared teasers of the track, so we already know it’s a certified banger. What we’re waiting on now is the HQ, stream-ready release that we can play wherever and whenever our heart desires.

Keep an eye on Zeds Dead’s and Rezz’s socials on Wednesday to be the first to listen to the new tune, and check back here same day to read about it.

Photo via Rukes.com