2020 marks the end of an era for Noisia — but they're not quite finished yet.





The iconic drum and bass group just shared a photo in studio with fellow dance music mastermind Skrillex. Both acts have radiated ongoing, mutual inspiration throughout the years and it’s only right they tie up any loose ends in the studio.

We’re still waiting on at least one Noisia x Skrillex ID for sure… Hopefully there’s more.

Last year, Noisia announced:

After 20 years of being Noisia, we are ready to become something new.

They added:

We are very proud of what we’ve done. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity we were given to share our music and vision with so many people, and we feel greatly indebted to all those who helped us along the way. We’re excited about making the last year as Noisia as memorable as we can, and we’re curious to see what will come after.

The hype is real.

Skrillex x Noisia In Studio