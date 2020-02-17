‘Enormous: The Gorge Story’ Doc Celebrates One Of The World’s Most Iconic Venues

One of the world’s most beautiful and iconic music venues, The Gorge Amphitheatre is being celebrated with a new documentary Enormous: The Gorge Story.





Nobody would have suspected that a small, makeshift plywood stage at a family-owned winery in Washington would one day become an internationally-renowned venue with full production. However, The Gorge has since attracted over 7 million fans and the biggest musicians from across the globe.

According to Jason Mraz, The Gorge is “a pilgrimage for the artist and the audience.” There’s a certain bar to meet when it comes to playing the coveted, not to mention breathtaking, landmark venue “150 miles from nowhere.”

The documentary film weaves together stories from performing artists Dave Matthews, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Dierks Bentley, Steve Miller and more.

Enormous hits a theater near you for one night only — Tuesday, April 28th.

Watch the trailer below. More info at enormousmovie.com.

Enormous: The Gorge Story

Photo via The Gorge