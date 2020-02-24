Turntables have never looked so fashionable, thanks to a new collaboration between Supreme and Numark.





The Supreme x Numark PT01 Portable Turntable is this season’s must-have accessory for DJ/producers and music lovers everywhere, as part of the Spring/Summer 2020 collection. You can’t exactly play a full set with this piece of equipment, but the classic logo look, compact plastic body, and built-in speaker make the all-in-one player ideal for casual, stylish listening in any home or studio.

The streetwear brand is known for dropping limited, in-demand pieces like this, with no limitations as to where the signature red and white logo may end up. This season is all about collab accessories including Supreme x OREO cookies, Supreme x Leica Ultravid BR binoculars and Supreme x Ziploc.

With the resurgence of vinyl and the Numark name attached, this is undoubtedly one hot item and will go fast — even priced over $300.

See the lookbook via Supreme here.

Source: Mixmag