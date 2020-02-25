Ultra Music Festival‘s Phase 3 is officially here!





Less than a month out from the flagship music festival, we have several artist additions and breakdowns by day and stage. The festival makes its epic return to Miami’s Bayfront Park in just 25 days.

Additions to the lineup include David Guetta as Jack Back (his first North American festival performance), Coone (the festival’s first hardstyle booking), Baauer, Tokimonsta and CRAY. Ultra is bringing nothing but the best variety this year and these acts only add to the hype.

With this, Ultra Music Festival also reveals its stage closers for 2020. Shutting down the Main Stage, we have Major Lazer on Friday, DJ Snake on Saturday and David Guetta on Sunday. Zedd, Gesaffelstein, and Flume will shut down the Live Stage on respective nights, and the list goes on.

Shuffle through Ultra’s Phase 3 below!

Ultra Music Festival 2020: Phase 3

The Phase 3 Lineup for #Ultra2020 has landed…Ultranauts, begin to envision your festival experience as we prepare to return back home to Bayfront Park in less than 25 days! Posted by Ultra Music Festival on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Photo via PIKZELZ for Ultra