Martin Garrix is wasting no time with new music in 2020!





He’s readying us for a new single, “DROWN” featuring an under appreciated and rising artist, Clinton Kane, due out later this week. So far, the only teaser we have is the artwork, which features silhouettes of both artists — with Garrix on the guitar. Perhaps this hints at a stripped down production or maybe we’re reading too far into it. Any guesses?

In the post below, Garrix shares: “NEW MUSIC!!! my first release of 2020, excited for you guys to meet @clintonkane and his crazy voice. who’s ready for DROWN? out this thursday (2PM CET / 8AM EDT).”

Garrix dropped seven collaborative singles throughout 2019 and there’s no stopping in sight.

Check back here on Thursday to listen to “DROWN” in full!

Martin Garrix – “DROWN” Out Thursday

Photo via Rukes.com