The last time Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH teamed up was for “Sell Out,” nearly a year ago today. Now they’re back with their next fiery collab, “Crusade.”





MELLODEATH combine for a true combination of sounds and styles, with the sweet melodies and synths of Marshmello shining through in between the caustic and deadly bass of SVDDEN DEATH. The first drop pushes more of the melody, while the second is entirely more abrasive — but it a good way.

No doubt fans of both artists will be headbanging when this one gets thrown into sets. You can check it out below.