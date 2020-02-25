Beyond Wonderland Is Officially Headed To The Gorge This Summer

USC Events is out and Insomniac is in — the next chapter of Beyond Wonderland unfolds at The Gorge this summer!





Following the high profile lawsuit against the Pacific Northwest promoter from one of the world’s biggest electronic dance music promoters, The Gorge will feature a brand new festival and Beyond will return to the region for the first time since 2011.

So far, Insomniac has only issued the announcement that Beyond will head up north — we’re still waiting on dates, tickets, and a lineup, but those should come relatively soon if we’re talking about a summer festival.

Stay tuned for more details!

Original Photo via Insomniac