Diplo and his Major Lazer crew have been down in Brazil for a while now celebrating Carnival and performing across the country. However, Tuesday as the group was about to perform in São Paulo, a shooting occurred which brought the show to a screeching halt. According to The Sun, a man and a woman were reportedly shot, and survived, during what is believed to be an attempted theft; Diplo was unharmed.





Today, Diplo issued a statement regarding the incident. In Portuguese, he wrote, “I am very sad to know that people were hurt in a moment of joy and happiness like Carnival. It’s been 20 years since I came to Brazil and it was the first time that I witnessed any type of violence. But we must not let this end the freedom brought by the spirit of Carnival.”

He continued in English, “We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good.. But that’s when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry. I will see you next year Sao Paulo because you know we love you.”

Hours after his initial post, he shared a carousel of highlight videos from his time in Brazil, from São Paulo and Belo Horizonte.

