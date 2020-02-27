For his first new original of 2020, Martin Garrix has teamed up with rising star Clinton Kane for the pop single, “Drown.”





As with any Garrix single that leans more toward pop than EDM, this one is impeccably written with a catchy melody and lyrics; that, and Kane’s EDM debut make this an instant favorite. It’s also ripe for a remix pack, but we’ll have to wait and see if we get one.

Martin Garrix says: “Making this track with my friend Clinton Kane was amazing! He is crazy talented and we get along very well making the studio sessions loads of fun! I’m really happy with the end result.”

Clinton Kane adds: “Martin is such a warm human and a mad talent. It was heaps of fun writing and working with him on this track. We actually only met after the song was fully finished due to logistical issues and volcanic eruptions. Thank god for technology! Love him to death.”

Listen to “Drown” below!

Photo via Rukes.com