For the third time this week, Disclosure has dropped a new song. Following “Ecstasy” and “Tondo,” the UK duo now unveil “Expressing What Matters.”





A bouncy house tune with stuttered vocals and a catchy melody, “Expressing What Matters” is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the talented pair of producers. Unfettered by complicated sound design, all of the sounds gently meld with ease and elegance. Once the horns come in, it transforms into a euphoric call back to the sounds of old before the deep synths and melody fall back into place.

This isn’t the first time Disclosure has unleashed a string of singles in a single week — they did the same with their Moonshine EP back in 2018. We’ll have to wait and see if we get two more singles to match up. Until then, listen to all the already-released singles below.