The spectacular event taking place at Disneyland Paris already has a stacked lineup and it just got even better. On July 3rd, the Electroland stage will be taken over by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Lost Frequencies, Brooks, MATTN — and now, Martin Garrix has been added for the next night!

Gustavo Branger, Vice President of Disneyland Paris Events Group, said: “Electroland is an event for people who adore music and Disney. It’s a high-class music festival with the best DJs providing the dream soundtrack in a theme park for a unique experience.”

As one of the newer developments in dance music, relatively, Electroland strives to bring Disney Paris the best of the best. This year, meets magic once again for an unforgettable weekend — and we have fomo already to be honest!

See the full lineup below and ready for Martin Garrix on July 4th!

Electroland 2020

