Spring is almost here! And you know what that means… it’s time to head to Vegas! Of course, there’s always an excuse to go to Vegas, but with the March lineup from Hakkasan Group’s assortment of dayclubs, nightclubs, and pool clubs, there’s plenty to do to keep you entertained the whole month.





Before you scroll down to view the lineups at Hakkasan, OMNIA, Wet Republic, and more, check out the Las Vegas Party Pass. This all-new pass is your one stop shop to the best parties in town, with unlimited access to world-renowned clubs OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and Hakkasan Nightclub and Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand. The Las Vegas Party Pass includes 10+ events spanning each Thursday through Sunday, starting at only $99. This includes performances by A-list artists Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Tyga and more. The Las Vegas Party Pass is on sale now to start partying March 5.

Also, a reminder that Wet Republic is getting a massive renovation this year. The upcoming summer will offer guests additional plunge pools, a redesigned and expanded artist performance area, elevated cabanas and bungalows, furniture upgrades, and state-of-the-art immersive technology new to the Las Vegas dayclub scene.

Check out the full march lineup below, starting tonight at OMNIA with NGHTMRE, and purchase tickets here.

Hakkasan Nightclub

Thursday, Mar. 5

Main Club: Lil Jon

Friday, Mar. 6

Main Club: Party Favor

Saturday, Mar. 7

Main Club: Steve Aoki

Level 3 Club: Stretch

Sunday, Mar. 8 | “One Night Only”

Main Club: Murda Beatz

Thursday, Mar. 12

Main Club: Steve Aoki

Friday, Mar. 13

Main Club: Nicky Romero

Saturday, Mar. 14

Main Club: Lil Jon

Sunday, Mar. 15 | “One Night Only”

Main Club: DJ Drama

Thursday, Mar. 19

Main Club: Party Favor

Friday, Mar. 20

Main Club: Illenium

Saturday, Mar. 21

Main Club: Tiesto w/Luis Torres

Level 3 Club: Pedi

Sunday, Mar. 22 | “One Night Only”

Main Club: Tyga

Thursday, Mar. 26

Main Club: Illenium

Friday, Mar. 27

Main Club: Afrojack

Saturday, Mar. 28

Main Club: Tiesto w/Luis Torres

Level 3 Club: Stretch

Sunday, Mar. 29 | “One Night Only”

Main Club: NGHTMRE

JEWEL Nightclub

Friday, Mar. 6

DJ Shift

Saturday, Mar. 7

DJ Drama

Monday, Mar. 9 | “Flawless Mondays”

Bryce Vine

Friday, Mar. 13

Tyga

Saturday, Mar. 14

E-Rock

Monday, Mar. 16 | “Flawless Mondays”

DJ Shift

Friday, Mar. 20

Tory Lanez

Saturday, Mar. 21

DMX

Monday, Mar. 23 | “Flawless Mondays”

Lil Jon

Friday, Mar. 27

Lil Jon

Saturday, Mar. 28

Tyga

Monday, Mar. 30 |“Flawless Mondays”

Steve Aoki

OMNIA Nightclub

Tuesday, Mar. 3

Main Club: NGHTMRE

Heart of OMNIA: Stretch

Terrace: Fergie DJ

Thursday, Mar. 5

Terrace: Mikey Francis

Friday, Mar. 6

Main Club: Loud Luxury

Heart of OMNIA: Que

Terrace: Mondo

Saturday, Mar. 7

Main Club: Tiesto w/ Luis Torres

Heart of OMNIA: Mike Attack

Terrace: Mikey Francis

Sunday, Mar. 8

Terrace: Mondo

Tuesday, Mar. 10 | “Wild In March” Spring Jam Classic

Main Club: Tyga

Heart of OMNIA: Maria Romano

Terrace: Fergie DJ

Thursday, Mar. 12

Terrace: Mikey Francis

Friday, Mar. 13

Main Club: Illenium

Heart of OMNIA: OB One

Terrace: Mondo

Saturday, Mar. 14

Main Club: Tiesto w/Luis Torres

Heart of OMNIA: Lucky Lou

Terrace: Fergie DJ

Sunday, Mar. 15

Terrace: Mondo

Tuesday, Mar. 17

Main Club: Illenium

Heart of OMNIA: Karma

Terrace: Fergie DJ

Thursday, Mar. 19

Terrace: Mondo

Friday, Mar. 20

Main Club: Steve Aoki

Heart of OMNIA: Dash

Terrace: Mikey Francis

Saturday, Mar. 21

Main Club: Zedd

Heart of OMNIA: Whoo Kid

Terrace: Mondo

Sunday, Mar. 22

Terrace: Mikey Francis

Tuesday, Mar. 24

Main Club: Zedd

Heart of OMNIA: OB One

Terrace: Fergie

Thursday, Mar. 26

Terrace: Mikey Francis

Friday, Mar. 27

Main Club: Zedd

Heart of OMNIA: Murphi Kennedy

Saturday, Mar. 28

Main Club: Loud Luxury

Heart of OMNIA: Pedi

Sunday, Mar. 29 | “Deseo Latin Sunday Launch”

Terrace: Mondo

Tuesday, Mar. 31

Main Club: Tiesto

Heart of OMNIA: DJ Shift

Terrace: Fergie DJ

1 OAK Nightclub

Wednesday, Mar. 4

DJ CLA

Friday, Mar. 6

Phoreyz

Saturday, Mar. 7

DJ Karma

Wednesday, Mar. 11

DJ Direct

Friday, Mar. 13

DJ Ikon

Saturday, Mar. 14

Shortkutz

Wednesday, Mar. 18

OT Genasis

Friday, Mar. 20

Maria Romano

Saturday, Mar. 21

Bryce Vine

Wednesday, Mar. 25 | “Industry Closing Party”

Jack Harlow w/DJ Drama

Friday, Mar. 27

Playboi Carti

Saturday, Mar. 28 | “Official Closing Party”

Crooked

WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool

Friday, Mar. 6 | “Opening Day”

DJ Shift

Saturday, Mar. 7

Fergie DJ

Sunday, Mar. 8

Jeff Retro

Monday, Mar. 9

Wet Republic Mondays

Thursday, Mar. 12

Mondo

Friday, Mar. 13

DJ Shift

Saturday, Mar. 14

Loud Luxury

Sunday, Mar. 15

Fergie DJ

Monday, Mar. 16

Wet Republic Mondays

Thursday, Mar. 19

Mikey Francis

Friday, Mar. 20

Cash Cash

Saturday, Mar. 21

Steve Aoki

Sunday, Mar. 22

Loud Luxury

Monday, Mar. 23

Wet Republic Mondays

Thursday, Mar. 26

Mondo

Friday, Mar. 27

Party Favor

Saturday, Mar. 28

Steve Aoki

Sunday, Mar. 29

Cash Cash

Monday, Mar. 30

Wet Republic Mondays

LIQUID Pool Lounge

Friday, Mar. 6

Buza

Saturday, Mar. 7

Kid Conrad

Sunday, Mar. 8

Phoreyz

Wednesday, Mar. 11

Maria Romano

Thursday, Mar.12

Justin Nyce

Friday, Mar. 13

Jerzy

Saturday, Mar. 14

Modern Machines

Sunday, Mar. 15

Romeo Reyes

Wednesday, Mar. 18

DJ CLA

Thursday, Mar. 19

Mike Attack

Friday, Mar. 20

Phoreyz

Saturday, Mar. 21

Justin Credible

Sunday, Mar. 22

Cutswell

Wednesday, Mar. 25 | “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink Launch”

DJ Kittie

Thursday, Mar. 26

Hardnox

Friday, Mar. 27

DJ CLA

Saturday, Mar. 28

Scooter & Lavelle

Sunday, Mar. 29

Jospeh Gettright