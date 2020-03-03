Flume has just announced his first song of 2020: “The Difference” with Toro Y Moi, out March 11.





The Aussie DJ/producer first sort of teased the track last week by digging up an old interview from last October when he last spoke about the collab. At the time, he said it might not even see the light of day, but last Friday’s repost of the video told a different story.

According to the same interview, the track will also be drum & bass, though to what extent or what style remains to be heard. Either way, we won’t have to wait too much longer.

“The Difference” from Flume & Toro Y Moi is out next Wednesday, March 11.

‘The Difference’ with Toro y Moi out March 11 Posted by Flume on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Photo via Michael Emery Hecker for Westword