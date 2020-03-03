Beyond Wonderland Drops Lineup For First Ever Year At The Gorge

Paradiso is out; Beyond Wonderland is in. The new summer festival at the Gorge from Insomniac just dropped the lineup for its first year and it’s a doozy.





Repping the headliner tier are the likes of The Chainsmokers, Tiesto, Rezz, and Alesso. Pushing up the rest of the lineup, you’ve got: 1788-L, Adventure Club b2b Snails, Devault, Ekali, Eprom, GG Magree, G Jones, Nitti Gritti, Quackson, Quix, Said The Sky, Sullivan King, Whipped Cream, Wuki, Zomboy, & more!

2-Day & Camping passes on sale this Thursday at 10AM PT at pnw.beyondwonderland.com.

See the full lineup below.

Original Photo via Insomniac