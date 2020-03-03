Five years ago, Major Lazer and DJ Snake set the world on fire with their hit song “Lean On” featuring MØ.





The song dropped on March 2, 2015, forever engraining the words, “Blow a kiss, fire a gun / We need someone to lean on,” into our memories. As the lead single from Major Lazer’s third studio album, Peace Is the Mission, “Lean On” stood out on its own — earning No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart.

“All we want to do is make the records feel like classics,” Diplo revealed to TIME about the single, “even though they’re feeling progressive and strange to a normal ear.”

Few songs have made an impact as strong as “Lean On.” Over the past five years, the song’s official music video has racked up well over 2 billion — actually, closer to 3 billion — plays on YouTube. At one time, it was also the most-streamed song on Spotify.

Enjoy the hit song again right here!

Major Lazer & DJ Snake – Lean On (feat. MØ)