How To Get Playlisted On Spotify, from Spotify’s Head of Music

It’s a streaming world we live in and Spotify’s Head of Music Jeremy Erlich is letting artists know exactly how to get on playlists in 2020.





First up, don’t ever pay for playlisting — it’s not a thing. The only sure way to get placed on Spotify playlists is through the playlist submission tool. Surprisingly, knowing someone at Spotify or sending an email won’t help your case. It’s all about the music.

In an interview with Forbes, Erlich explains:

The playlist submission tool is the only way we review music. People may text me their song, but I tell them they need to submit it in the tool because that’s how you get playlisting. Editorial decisions are based purely on the quality of the song and its fit in the playlist. I was just telling a label that everyone emailing me doesn’t increase your chances of getting on a playlist at all.

More playlists means more ways for users to discover and more ways for artists to break out:

We have 3,000 Spotify playlists. But there are also a lot of independent playlists. Fresh Finds actually takes into account tastemakers who are not internal. It’s a great way to leverage the data we have, and we love the fact that so many of our users are not only fans but also really knowledgeable with great taste.

But, really, there are no tricks — other than just letting your art speak for itself:

There was talk of the “Spotify Sound.” I don’t really believe in all that. I think an artist’s efforts should be toward making the best piece of work they can. There are no tricks. Great art always cuts through all the noise. The rest all happens naturally.

There you have it. Read on with the full article via Forbes, which is packed full with useful Spotify insight straight from the source.

Source: Forbes