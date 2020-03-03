One of Nashville’s hidden gems, The Basement East, was destroyed by a tornado that tore through the venue after a show last night.





The building was hosting a benefit concert for Bernie Sanders on Monday evening. Thankfully, the crowd had already cleared out, but there were five employees still in the building when the tornado reportedly touched down around 1:15 am.

According to co-owner Mike Grimes, employees safely made their way to shelter “with seconds to spare before the roof blew off.” This isn’t the end of The Basement East, however — “Building is destroyed, but we will be back,” Grimes promised.

Though much of The Basement East’s artwork was obliterated, the famous “I Believe in Nashville” mural still stands. Community members see this as a sign that the city will prevail.

A total of 40+ buildings across Nashville were reportedly shred by the tornadoes. At least 19 people died as a result of the storms across four different counties.

In addition, tonight’s Elohim show at The Basement East has been canceled. See details below and more info here.

Source: The Tennessean | Photo via Michael Jude Grimes