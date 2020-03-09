Damian Lazarus and Crosstown Rebels have just announced that their annual Get Lost Miami showcase has been cancelled, or “postponed” until next year, due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.





Why Get Lost and not any other Miami parties? Because the showcase is actually in the district of Hialeah, “whose city officials last Thursday announced a ban on all public gatherings due to fears of the Covid-19 virus spreading,” according to the official statement.

The party was set to feature Damian himself, as well as Diplo, Art Department, Carl Craig, Hot Since 83, Guy Gerber, Pete Tong, and more.

“This has been one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make during my 20 or so years of creating parties, I am truly heartbroken. So much effort has already been put into this event by the team, to mark the 15th birthday of Get Lost, and we had planned something incredible.”

Photography by Juliana Bernstein / Get Tiny Photography