The first Friday in the new month of March has gifted us with infectious, tantalizing and irresistible music. This week we saw a new EP from Montell2099 on RL Grime’s Sable Valley Records. Alesso teamed up with Dubvision for a progressive house anthem titled ‘One Last Time,’ and Louis The Child released new music! We have compiled the weeks best music, 40+ songs all into one playlist. Stream the latest edition of Your EDM’s | Week in Music on Spotify below.





Release Spotlight

Medasin released his sophomore album, RIPPLS a 14-track LP with features from Duckwrth, Naomi Wild, Cautious Clay and more.

Louis The Child team up with Foster the People for a new record titled ‘Every Color’ a feel good dance tune aided by Foster’s irresistible vocals.

Montell2099 released a new EP FORCES on RL Grime’s Sable Valley Records. The EP includes a collaboration with the label don RL himself in addition to standout record ‘Insomnia.’ The EP contains a total of 5 records.

Featured image via: Rukes.com