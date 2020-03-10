Brave, the debut album from JOYRYDE, is finally on its way and it’s looking absolutely massive!





The producer shared a teaser video yesterday showing off the tracklist for the album — without giving away any titles or features — and we’re counting a whopping seventeen tracks. For those who are keeping track, not counting already-released album singles, that the same amount of tracks that JOYRYDE has put out so far in his career!

So far, we’ve gotten four singles from the album: “IM GONE,” “YUCK,” “MADDEN,” and “SELECTA 19.” Without a release date yet, we’re not sure how many if any more singles we’ll be getting before the whole project drops.

Stay tuned for more info, it seems we’re in full release mode now!

Photo via Rukes.com