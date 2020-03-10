Porter Robinson announced yesterday that the second single from his sophomore album Nurture, “Something Comforting,” would be coming out today. The single is out now.





Once again, it appears to feature pitched-up vocals from Porter himself, along with his usual voice in a sort of personal duet. It’s a far less energetic song than his first single, “Get Your Wish,” released in January. Instead, it focuses on a more serene tone with vocal chops and a beautiful piano arrangement.

Listen to “Something Comforting” from Porter Robinson below.

Photo via Rukes.com