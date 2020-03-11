Native Instruments is discontinuing a vast range of its classic products in 2020.





As of May 31, the company plans to discontinue a long list of legacy products, content from third-party manufacturers and the activation tool Service Center.

Such legacy products include early versions of Absynth, Battery, Guitar Rig, Kontakt, Reaktor, Traktor and more. Plus, various instruments, tools, and samples, etc., many from other manufacturers.

Moving forward, NI products already installed, activated, and in working order will continue to run as always. However, reinstalling or reactivating any of these discontented products on a new computer will not be an option.

See the full list of discontinued products here.

Also, read up on Native Instruments’ FAQ section.

H/T: MusicRadar