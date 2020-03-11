Trump halts travel from Europe to US, excluding UK, for 30 days

Beginning this Friday, President Trump has decreed all travel from Europe to the US halted for 30 days.





“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Mr Trump said.

“The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight,” he added.

The UK is excluded in the new travel restrictions.

A very large portion of traveling DJs are of European origin, and even those who make the extra effort of traveling through the UK to make it to the US might think twice before doing so if there’s a chance they might be quarantined in the country or a show they’ve booked might still cancel.

Photo via Gage Skidmore