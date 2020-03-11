Martin Garrix is back in the studio, cooking up yet another monster collab!





This time around, he’s working with alternative rock chart-toppers Bastille and singer-songwriter Tom Martin. Per the video below, these incredible talents have already started the writing process and the hype is real.

Garrix has a track record for massive hit collaborations and we suspect this production will be no different. Recently, the DJ/producer has teamed up with Macklemore & Patrick Stump, Clinton Kane, Matisse & Sadko, Bonn, Julian Jordan, Dean Lewis, Mike Yung and more — and the list goes on.

Watch below and keep a lookout for Martin Garrix x Bastille x Tom Martin!

P.S. Shoutout Martin Garrix Hub for always keeping us updated.

MARTIN GARRIX & BASTILLE IN STUDIO!!! pic.twitter.com/odLGta7wi1 — MARTIN GARRIX HUB (@MartinGarrixHub) March 10, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com