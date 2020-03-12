Gov. Gavin Newsom late last night night issued guidelines on mass gatherings in the wake of the growing coronavirus pandemic, recommending that non-essential gatherings should be limited to no more than 250 people at least until the end of March.





He added that smaller events could continue if the organizers were able to implement social distancing of 6 feet per person. As of right now, these appear to be simply recommendations, not a mandate, so individual promoters can choose to follow or ignore these as they deem necessary or applicable to their particular situations.

Actual mandates could still come in the future, however.

“Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know,” Newsom said in the statement. “That’s the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now. The people in our lives who are most at risk — seniors and those with underlying health conditions — are depending on all of us to make the right choice.”

A complete policy can be found here.

Photo via Rukes.com