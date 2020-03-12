Bassnectar’s destination festival, Deja Voom, has been cancelled in its second year due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.





A statement on the festival website now reads, “We have spent the past number of days not only watching the events resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic but meeting with all involved partners and officials to determine the safety & security of you all, as well as the artists, their crews and staff who have been working for months to deliver a magical, one-of-a-kind event. Unfortunately, we have reached the tipping point, and are forced to cancel Deja Voom 2020, which was scheduled to take place between March 25th and March 28th. The inherent risk (not just to everyone on-site, but to your families, friends at home, neighbors and community members), is just too great for us to stage this event.”

Refunds will be provided to all purchasers and more info will be released on this process in the coming days. All refund-related inquiries can be directed to [email protected], but please be patient as this process unfolds as the team is receiving an unprecedented influx of inquiries.

You can read Bassnectar’s full statement below.

We have made the difficult decision to cancel #DejaVoom. For more details, please visit https://t.co/oNmg710yCS pic.twitter.com/glsy1MROOn — DEJA VOOM (@dejavoom) March 13, 2020

With regards to the news that Deja Voom has been cancelled due to the global pandemic COVID-19, our team is obviously… Posted by Bassnectar on Thursday, March 12, 2020

Photo via Chris Lazzaro – FreedomFilmLLC.com