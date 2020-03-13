It shouldn’t be uncommon to see more and more tours cancelled over the coming week or two. Even if states haven’t imposed mandatory capacity limits on events yet, artists are taking their fans’ safety into their own hands and postponing events ahead of the curve. The latest to take the hit is Excision who is currently on his massive Evolution tour with new stage production and dozens of support artists across all dates.





“Due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), we unfortunately must postpone the remainder of the Evolution tour,” the official statement reads, “and will announce new dates for these shows soon.”

He also gives an update on Bass Canyon and Lost Lands, which are both scheduled to take place as planned. They take place in August and September respectively, which should hopefully be far enough out that the worst is over. Of course, they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments accordingly if necessary.

“An uncertain future can be scary and a lot of people don’t know what to think, or how to react to what’s on the news, which is totally understandable. With endless information at our fingertips, it can be tough to stay on top of everything while trying to separate facts and science from rumors and opinions. I encourage all of us to stay calm, informed and do what we can to work together to get through this.

“We’ll get through this together.”

Photo via Rukes.com