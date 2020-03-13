Colorado, including Denver, one of the United States’ major hubs for electronic music, has now followed suit with many other states in imposing a 250-person cap on events in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.





The cap follows a formal state of emergency declaration from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock late Thursday afternoon, effective for at least the next seven days.

Reports Out There Colorado, “As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, state health officials had identified 49 presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus. Ten cases are in Denver.

“At least 22 people have been quarantined, the city said, although those individuals are not symptomatic.”

“I know that can be devastating,” Gov. Jared Polis said of his decision to shut down large events in Colorado. “But we are in the middle of one of the greatest public health disasters of our lifetime.”

“We are very much on the verge of a tipping point. We are seeing limited community spread,” Polis said. “We fully expect and are actively planning for that community transmission to accelerate in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Photo via Rukes.com