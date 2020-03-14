A Ryan Tedder collaboration with Martin Garrix has been known to fans since at least May 2017, but as of yet, we haven’t heard much about it apart from an instrumental previewed at ADE later that year. Now, the OneRepublic front man is thrusting his work with Garrix back into the spotlight.





Speaking with the crowd at a recent concert in the Netherlands, he said, “Someone I actually also love collaborating with lives in this area, his name is Martin Garrix. And we’re working on some stuff. […] Martin Garrix is the nicest DJ on planet Earth.”

So, hopefully, we’ll finally get the one everyone’s been waiting for. Stay tuned for more updates and listen to Tedder speak about him below.

Photo via Rukes.com