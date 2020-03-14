Pasquale Rotella Gives Update On EDC Las Vegas via Instagram Live

When Pasquale Rotella speaks — we stop and listen.





Insomniac‘s fearless leader held a conference via Instagram Live yesterday, providing insight about Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas. With everything going on with coronavirus (COVID-9) pandemic, cancelation or postponement is a real fear for hopeful EDC attendees.

According to r/EDC, here are the major points he made:

If EDC couldn’t happen in May it wouldn’t be cancelled but “postponed.” Whether this would be the kind of postponement like Ultra is anyone’s guess. If postponed, refunds would be honored. AND hotels would allow 72 hrs to refund after a postponement is announced. In case of postponement, Insomniac would announce with enough time for Headliners to make proper travel/lodging alterations. He actually has specific dates set for the possibility of a postponed EDC (didn’t give specific dates of course). He has spoken with the governor of Nevada, Mayor of LV, and hotel execs and all want EDC to happen as scheduled. EDC 2020 will take place so long as it is safe to happen.

As EDC organizers assess the situation day-by-day, we have no doubt Pasquale and his team will be making the best decision for EDC’s real headliners — the attendees — when the time comes.

For now, the music festival is set for May 15 – 17, 2020. Stay tuned for more info.

Follow Pasquale Rotella here for vital EDC information as it becomes available.

Photo via Insomniac