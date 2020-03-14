When Pasquale Rotella speaks — we stop and listen.
Insomniac‘s fearless leader held a conference via Instagram Live yesterday, providing insight about Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas. With everything going on with coronavirus (COVID-9) pandemic, cancelation or postponement is a real fear for hopeful EDC attendees.
According to r/EDC, here are the major points he made:
- If EDC couldn’t happen in May it wouldn’t be cancelled but “postponed.” Whether this would be the kind of postponement like Ultra is anyone’s guess.
- If postponed, refunds would be honored. AND hotels would allow 72 hrs to refund after a postponement is announced.
- In case of postponement, Insomniac would announce with enough time for Headliners to make proper travel/lodging alterations.
- He actually has specific dates set for the possibility of a postponed EDC (didn’t give specific dates of course).
- He has spoken with the governor of Nevada, Mayor of LV, and hotel execs and all want EDC to happen as scheduled.
- EDC 2020 will take place so long as it is safe to happen.
As EDC organizers assess the situation day-by-day, we have no doubt Pasquale and his team will be making the best decision for EDC’s real headliners — the attendees — when the time comes.
For now, the music festival is set for May 15 – 17, 2020. Stay tuned for more info.
Follow Pasquale Rotella here for vital EDC information as it becomes available.
Photo via Insomniac