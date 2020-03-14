As the country begins to firmly lock down and place restrictions on events for at least the next month to curb the spread of coronavirus, more shows are getting postponed left and right. Beyond Wonderland and BUKU were the two big ones today, both announcing postponements rather than outright cancellations. Relentless Beats in Arizona has now done the same with two headlining shows featuring Rezz and Louis The Child.





AREZZONA already faced a minor setback when G Jones dropped out, but Sullivan King was a more than adequate replacement. Now, the show originally scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, has been moved to July 11. Likewise, the Louis The Child headlining show scheduled for April 17 has been moved to October 16.

“This is a decision that we do not take lightly,” writes Relentless Beats, “but again are doing in the best interest of our fans, artists, and staff.” All tickets will be honored on the new dates, and refunds are available before March 27 by emailing [email protected]

A statement regarding our upcoming large events… pic.twitter.com/SHhWZgNahs — Relentless Beats (@RelentlessBeats) March 12, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com