Even amidst the crazy last 24 hour news cycle, Glastonbury in the UK is soldiering on ahead and revealing their phase 1 lineup for June 2020.





So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020.

As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!

The lineup includes a massive amount of talent, including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, and rare festival performances from Diana Ross and Taylor Swift. The festival boasts a strong female lineup along with Ross and Swift with Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, La Roux, Robyn, and Charli XCX all booked to perform, as well.

As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May.

In the meantime we post this with much love to all.

See the lineup below.

Photo: Anna Barclay