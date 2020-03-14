Alison Wonderland is our saving grace this weekend!





With the vast majority of shows and events canceled, AW has blessed the internet with her full 2019 Temple of Wonderland set, live from Red Rocks. It’s been uploaded in stunning 360 for a 4K VR experience like no other.

Just days after the announce of Temple of Wonderland’s return, the DJ/producer is sharing this very special treat with fans around the globe. With this, she contributes a statement:

Wow, a lot has changed since Monday when i announced red rocks. So I want to do something nice for you guys!!! so excited to release this footage from red rocks so you have something to watch while there are no events going on…. IN 360!!! click on the link and it’s like we are on stage together. It’s crazy. Hopefully it gives you something to do when you can’t make it out this weekend. Stay healthy and I will see you all in September… new music, new production, live instruments… we GOING HARD!!!! Grab your tickets now. I love you all

Temple of Wonderland goes down again September 15, 2020. Get tickets at www.alisonwonderland.com.

For best results, watch with a VR headset.

Alison Wonderland LIVE @ Red Rocks 2019

Photo via Rukes.com