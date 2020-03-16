Earlier recommendations made yesterday by state governments and the CDC to refrain from gathering in groups of 50 or more have been made stricter, now recommending groups of ten or less.





Already bars and restaurants have been ordered closed across the country, and these new federal guidelines effectively prohibit social gatherings altogether.

The next step would be full nationwide quarantine, as Italy has done. France, in just the past hour, has also “put the country into almost total lockdown,” reports The Guardian, “introducing new rules stopping people from leaving home unless strictly necessary and banning them from meeting others and spreading the coronavirus.”

This is a developing story…

