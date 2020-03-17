The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards are officially postponed.





The ceremony is being rescheduled due to the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The annual awards show was supposed to take place Sunday March 29th at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, but will now take place at a later date.

iHeartRadio provided a statement (see more below):

As you may know, the Shrine in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through March 31the earliest — which includes the iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air on FOX, Sunday, March 29. The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests.

This year, Dance Artist of the Year nominees include radio-friendly acts Diplo, Kygo, Loud Luxury, Marshmello and The Chainsmokers.

Dance Song of the Year includes: “Body” – Loud Luxury featuring brando, “Close To Me” – Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee, “Here With Me” – Marshmello featuring Chvrches, “Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston, and “So Close” – NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku.

Stay tuned for more information.

